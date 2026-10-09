Assembly bypolls: BJP leads Bengal, TVK leads in Tamil Nadu
What's the story
Counting of votes for by-elections to five Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry is underway. The results are expected soon. The bypolls include a Lok Sabha constituency in Assam and will have significant regional implications. In early trends, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has taken a lead over the AIADMK and DMK in Tamil Nadu's Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies.
Political significance
Test for TVK government in Tamil Nadu
The bypolls are a major test for Chief Minister Vijay's TVK government, which came to power with 108 seats in the Assembly election.
The AIADMK had won both seats in April before its MLAs switched to the TVK.
Now, the AIADMK is trying to reclaim its ground while Stalin's DMK hopes for a comeback.
Bengal bypolls
BJP ahead in Nandigram, Rejinagar
In West Bengal, the BJP has taken an early lead in both Nandigram and Rejinagar. The results are crucial for the BJP after it dethroned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power in the 2026 Assembly elections.
In Nandigram, TMC's Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew her nomination at the last moment.
The BJP fielded Hasirani Rath while Congress's Milan Pradhan was backed by a faction of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.
Assam bypolls
Bypoll to Nagaon Lok Sabha seat
In Assam, the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a triangular contest. The seat fell vacant after Congress veteran Pradyut Bordoloi switched to the BJP.
Former Deputy Commissioner Debashish Sharma is representing the BJP while former MLA Sibamoni Bora contests for Congress.
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is also in the fray after losing Dhubri to Congress's Rakibul Hussain in the 2024 elections.