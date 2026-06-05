BJP gives up Andhra RS seat amid Annamalai exit talk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly given up its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh. This comes as part of a revised seat-sharing arrangement among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies. According to India Today, the decision was taken during a meeting of NDA leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan , in Amaravati on Thursday.

New arrangement TDP to get 3 seats, JSP 1 Under the new arrangement, three of the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be given to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The remaining seat will be given to the Jana Sena Party (JSP). Earlier, the arrangement had one seat each for the BJP and the JSP, with two going to the TDP.

Political speculation Speculation over Annamalai's future in BJP The change in the seat-sharing formula comes amid speculation over K Annamalai's future in the BJP. Annamalai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and senior leader BL Santosh on Tuesday to discuss his political situation. He is expected to resign from the party on Friday, as per various reports.

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