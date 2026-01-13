BJP loses bypoll in Thiruvananthapuram corporation; now short of majority

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost a crucial bye-election in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. The bye-election was necessitated after an Independent candidate died before the polls. United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K H Sudheer Khan won against Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate N Noushad by 83 votes in the Vizhinjam ward. Khan secured 2,902 votes, while Noushad got 2,819 votes.

Election results BJP candidate finishes 3rd in close contest BJP's Sarvashaktipuram Binu came third with 2,437 votes in the closely contested bye-election. The election was held on Monday for the Vizhinjam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. With this result, the BJP now has to rely on Independent councilor P Radhakrishnan's support to maintain a majority in the corporation. The magic number for a simple majority is 51 seats in the 101-member council; the BJP has 50 members.

Seat distribution UDF's victory doubles seat count in civic body Meanwhile, the UDF's victory in Vizhinjam has increased its tally from 19 to 20 seats. This is a major boost for the UDF and a setback for the CPI(M)-led LDF, which had held this ward in the previous council. The LDF's tally remains unchanged at 29 seats after this bye-election.