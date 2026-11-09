Bengal BJP MLA says firecrackers cure several diseases

She also added, "Our honorable Chief Minister has said crackers will be burst during the Kali Puja festival, but that should follow the rules and restrictions framed by the government. Crackers should be used as per the guidelines made by police stations. But it's a fact that crackers can cure illnesses."

Days earlier, Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said firecrackers will be burst during Kali Puja and Diwali but urged people to use eco-friendly ones and follow guidelines on sound pollution.