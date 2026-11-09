Bengal BJP MLA says firecrackers cure several diseases
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Papia Adhikari has made a bizarre claim that bursting firecrackers can cure several diseases. The Tollygunge legislator made the statement while inaugurating a Kali Puja in her constituency. As she spoke into a microphone, a loud firecracker went off nearby, but she continued her speech, telling the crowd: "You (people) will see crackers cure many illnesses."
Festival guidelines
Adhikari's statement comes after CM's call for eco-friendly firecrackers
She also added, "Our honorable Chief Minister has said crackers will be burst during the Kali Puja festival, but that should follow the rules and restrictions framed by the government. Crackers should be used as per the guidelines made by police stations. But it's a fact that crackers can cure illnesses."
Days earlier, Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said firecrackers will be burst during Kali Puja and Diwali but urged people to use eco-friendly ones and follow guidelines on sound pollution.
Health concerns
Medical experts warn against health hazards of firecrackers
According to the Telegraph India, widespread violations of noise norms were observed during Diwali and Kali Puja.
Residents across Kolkata reported hearing firecrackers well before 6:00pm and long after 10:00pm even though the law permits only green firecrackers on Diwali between 8:00pm and 10:00pm.
Medical experts have long warned that the smoke and particulate matter from firecrackers can aggravate respiratory issues, especially in asthmatics and those with heart conditions.