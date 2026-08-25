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Home / News / Politics News / Karnataka MLA's daughter, police officer brawl at temple
Karnataka MLA's daughter, police officer brawl at temple
MLA Suresh Gowda said he apologized if his daughter was at fault

Karnataka MLA's daughter, police officer brawl at temple

By Snehil Singh
Aug 25, 2026
12:15 pm
What's the story

CCTV footage has emerged of an altercation between a police sub-inspector and the daughter of Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda at a temple in Srirangapatna, Karnataka. The incident occurred on August 12 during Bhima Amavasya celebrations at Aarti Ukkada temple. The clash reportedly started over entry into the temple's sanctum sanctorum. The CCTV footage shows Aishwarya, the MLA's daughter, arguing with Police Sub-Inspector Savitha B Patil.

Altercation details

CCTV footage captures argument, alleged slap

During the argument, Aishwarya is seen purportedly making a call and allegedly slapping the police officer.

Savitha then appears to hit her back before bystanders intervene to separate them.

The dispute reportedly started when Aishwarya tried to enter the sanctum without waiting in line.

PSI Savitha, who was on crowd-control duty at the temple, filed a complaint at Kyathanahalli police station after the incident.

Twitter Post

CCTV footage of incident

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Legal action

Aishwarya files counter-complaint

An FIR was registered against Aishwarya under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly assaulting a public servant, causing simple hurt, intentional insult and criminal intimidation.

Aishwarya also filed a counter-complaint alleging abuse by the police officer, which is under examination.

Reacting to the incident, MLA Suresh Gowda apologized if his daughter was at fault and said, "Anyone at fault should face action under law."

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Public response

MLA Gowda reacts to incident

Gowda explained that Aishwarya had gone to the temple with two small children and requested permission for a brief entry as waiting in the queue could have caused inconvenience.

The MLA also called for a departmental inquiry into the matter.

Further, Gowda opposed VIP arrangements at temples, saying devotees should be treated equally and follow the same queue system.

He said this would avoid inconvenience to the public and reduce pressure on police personnel.

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