Karnataka MLA's daughter, police officer brawl at temple

During the argument, Aishwarya is seen purportedly making a call and allegedly slapping the police officer.

Savitha then appears to hit her back before bystanders intervene to separate them.

The dispute reportedly started when Aishwarya tried to enter the sanctum without waiting in line.

PSI Savitha, who was on crowd-control duty at the temple, filed a complaint at Kyathanahalli police station after the incident.