BJP MLA's daughter booked for slapping female cop at temple
What's the story
An FIR has been filed against Tumakuru Rural MLA B Suresh Gowda's daughter for allegedly assaulting a woman PSI at Arati Ukkad Temple in Karnataka. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Arathi Ukkada temple in Srirangapatna taluk during Bhima Amavasya. The complainant, PSI Savitha B of Mandya Women's Police Station, was on special security duty when she claimed Aishwarya confronted her over darshan delays.
Incident details
FIR filed against Aishwarya
In her complaint, Savitha alleged that Aishwarya created a ruckus, abused her in foul language, hit her on the forehead, assaulted her, obstructed her from performing duty, and threatened her
A case has been registered against Aishwarya at Kyathanahalli Police Station under BNS sections 132, 115(2), 352, and 351(2).
The Mandya Superintendent of Police said a counter-complaint has also been filed by Aishwarya accusing PSI Savitha of abusing her during their argument.
Apology issued
BJP MLA issues apology
BJP MLA B Gowda has apologized for his daughter's alleged actions.
He said Aishwarya visited the temple with her children and sought permission to enter the sanctum sanctorum. However, police officials initially denied her entry while allowing a circle inspector inside.
"I apologize. I am sorry for it," Gowda said, adding he hasn't seen the video of his daughter allegedly slapping PSI Savitha but still apologized for the incident.
Twitter Post
Gowda apologizes for daughter
Bengaluru, Karnataka: BJP MLA B. Suresh Gowda says, "She was in the VIP queue. At that time, she requested to be allowed to have darshan in the Garbha Gudi. The Sub-Inspector refused to allow her inside. At that time, the Sub-Inspector allowed another Circle Inspector inside the… pic.twitter.com/OjhSOytFgg— IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2026