BJP MLA's daughter booked for slapping female cop at temple

In her complaint, Savitha alleged that Aishwarya created a ruckus, abused her in foul language, hit her on the forehead, assaulted her, obstructed her from performing duty, and threatened her

A case has been registered against Aishwarya at Kyathanahalli Police Station under BNS sections 132, 115(2), 352, and 351(2).

The Mandya Superintendent of Police said a counter-complaint has also been filed by Aishwarya accusing PSI Savitha of abusing her during their argument.