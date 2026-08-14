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BJP MLA's daughter booked for slapping female cop at temple
The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Arathi Ukkada temple

BJP MLA's daughter booked for slapping female cop at temple

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 14, 2026
12:19 pm
What's the story

An FIR has been filed against Tumakuru Rural MLA B Suresh Gowda's daughter for allegedly assaulting a woman PSI at Arati Ukkad Temple in Karnataka. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Arathi Ukkada temple in Srirangapatna taluk during Bhima Amavasya. The complainant, PSI Savitha B of Mandya Women's Police Station, was on special security duty when she claimed Aishwarya confronted her over darshan delays.

Incident details

FIR filed against Aishwarya

In her complaint, Savitha alleged that Aishwarya created a ruckus, abused her in foul language, hit her on the forehead, assaulted her, obstructed her from performing duty, and threatened her

A case has been registered against Aishwarya at Kyathanahalli Police Station under BNS sections 132, 115(2), 352, and 351(2).

The Mandya Superintendent of Police said a counter-complaint has also been filed by Aishwarya accusing PSI Savitha of abusing her during their argument.

Apology issued

BJP MLA issues apology

BJP MLA B Gowda has apologized for his daughter's alleged actions.

He said Aishwarya visited the temple with her children and sought permission to enter the sanctum sanctorum. However, police officials initially denied her entry while allowing a circle inspector inside.

"I apologize. I am sorry for it," Gowda said, adding he hasn't seen the video of his daughter allegedly slapping PSI Savitha but still apologized for the incident.

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Gowda apologizes for daughter 

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