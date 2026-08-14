Nishikant Dubey mocks Rahul Gandhi with 'gastric fire' meme
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy approach. Dubey shared photos of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat on X. He also posted a viral image of Rahul hugging PM Modi in the Lok Sabha eight years ago, asking if this was "gastric fire" or "fire of lust."
Twitter Post
Nishikant Dubey's jibe at Rahul Gandhi
राहुल गांधी @RahulGandhi जी इस गले पड़ने को जठराग्नि कहते हैं कि कामाग्नि ? pic.twitter.com/qt4Fuyh13z— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) August 13, 2026
Criticism context
Rahul Gandhi's foreign policy jibe at PM Modi
The exchange comes after Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Modi's foreign policy approach at the Rachnatmak Congress national convention.
He questioned where PM Modi got the idea that foreign policy was about hugging world leaders.
To illustrate his point, he hugged Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit during his speech.
This led to a backlash from BJP leaders who accused him of crossing the line and making an inappropriate reference to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni while attacking the Prime Minister.
Backlash intensifies
BJP leaders react to Rahul's speech
Education Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed Gandhi for insulting PM Modi, saying he was mocking voters who chose Modi for three historic terms.
He accused Gandhi of attacking the electorate's intelligence and disrespecting the public mandate.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also criticized Gandhi's remarks as uncultured and obscene, saying they were contrary to the dignity expected from the Leader of the Opposition.
Criticism continues
BJP Mahila Morcha president slams Gandhi
BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan also slammed Gandhi for insulting women and reducing "public life to vulgar jokes."
She said, "Mocking PM Narendra Modi ji and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, while Congress leaders laugh along, reflects a serious lack of political maturity."
The incident drew sharp responses from BJP leaders, who accused Rahul Gandhi of crossing the line.