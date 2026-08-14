Nishikant Dubey mocks Rahul Gandhi with 'gastric fire' meme

The exchange comes after Rahul Gandhi mocked PM Modi's foreign policy approach at the Rachnatmak Congress national convention.

He questioned where PM Modi got the idea that foreign policy was about hugging world leaders.

To illustrate his point, he hugged Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit during his speech.

This led to a backlash from BJP leaders who accused him of crossing the line and making an inappropriate reference to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni while attacking the Prime Minister.