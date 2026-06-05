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Home / News / Politics News / Annamalai exits BJP
Annamalai exits BJP
The move was expected

Annamalai exits BJP

By Chanshimla Varah
Jun 05, 2026
10:44 am
What's the story

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin has accepted the resignation submitted by former Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai from the primary membership of the party. The move, speculated about for days, comes after current BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran insisted that Annamalai has not resigned from the party nor has he spoken to anyone about launching a new party.

Twitter Post

Resignation letter

Posters

New party soon? 

In the days leading up to Annamalai's resignation, posters of the BJP leader on walls had surfaced across Coimbatore. TOI reported that Annamalai was planning to launch a regional political party with a "secular" and "Tamil-first" outlook. The proposed outfit could be launched within six to eight months and would aim to be an alternative to both the BJP and Dravidian majors, it said.

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Reason

Annamalai unhappy with AIADMK alliance 

Per reports, Annamalai was unhappy with the BJP's decision to restore its alliance with the AIADMK ahead of the assembly elections. Sources close to Annamalai said he believes a large section of young professionals, first-time political aspirants and voters dissatisfied with existing parties remain politically unrepresented. They say he is confident that a new platform could attract support from across party lines.

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Policy

Speculation intensified after Annamalai's comments on 3-language formula

The speculation intensified further after Annamalai recently voiced concerns over the Centre's implementation of the three-language formula for CBSE Class IX students, saying the move had triggered anxieties among parents and students in Tamil Nadu. The remarks were seen by some observers as a rare instance of the former state BJP chief publicly distancing himself from a position associated with the Union government.

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