BJP releases 1st Assam candidates' list; Congress defectors get tickets 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 88 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. The list includes Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma , who will contest from Jalukbari. The party has also fielded Pradyut Bordoloi, a former Congress member who joined the BJP after resigning from his previous party just a day ago. Elections in Assam for all 126 constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, with results slated for May 4.

Others Others on the list Bhupen Kumar Borah, a former Congress state president who joined the BJP weeks ago, will contest from Bihpuria. He had lost this seat to BJP candidates in the previous two elections. Other candidates on the list include Minister Pijush Hazarika in Jagiroad, Rupali Langthasa in Haflong, and Prasanta Phukan in Dibrugarh. Incumbent Hitendra Nath Goswami will defend his Jorhat seat against Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi.

Twitter Post Check out list here BJP releases first list of 88 candidates for Assam Assembly elections. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest from Jalukbari; Pradyut Bordoloi gets ticket to contest from Dispur pic.twitter.com/6FUNqDFe6o — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2026

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Party switch Bordoloi's resignation from Congress Bordoloi, the MP from Nagaon, had resigned from the Congress party on Tuesday. He had joined the BJP in a ceremony attended by Sarma. In his resignation letter, Bordoloi had cited differences within the party and alleged humiliation as reasons for his departure. "I had joined Congress when I was 16 years old, and the party has played a significant role in shaping my life...But in recent years, I was feeling insulted, sidelined and suffocated in the party," he said.

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