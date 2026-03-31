Assam polls: BJP releases 'Sankalp Patra' for state assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its manifesto, called the "Sankalp Patra," for the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The launch event was held in Guwahati on March 31 and was attended by several prominent party leaders, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal , Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and State BJP president Dilip Saikia.

Chief Minister's pledge Sarma reiterates commitment to implement Uniform Civil Code in Assam During the event, Chief Minister Sarma reiterated his commitment to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, barring Sixth Schedule and Scheduled Tribe areas. He also promised to create two lakh jobs in the next five years. "We will implement UCC in Assam, excluding Sixth Schedule, ST areas," he said.

People's input 'Sankalp Patra' prepared with inputs from the people of Assam Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the "Sankalp Patra" was prepared with inputs from the people of Assam. He stressed that they aim to make Assam the strongest state in India. "This Sankalp Patra is prepared by the people of Assam, not the BJP," he said. Union Finance Minister Sitharaman also highlighted the economic progress of Assam under the BJP government.

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Economic growth Sitharaman highlights economic progress of Assam under BJP rule Sitharaman said that the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has nearly tripled in a decade and per capita income has increased from ₹1.03 lakh in 2020-21 to ₹1.59 lakh in 2024-25. "Assam's state GDP in 2015-16 was ₹2.24 lakh crore; in 2025-26 it stands at ₹7.41 lakh crore," she said, adding that Assam is among India's fastest-growing economies.

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Infrastructure progress Sitharaman compares infrastructure developments under BJP and Congress rule Sitharaman also compared infrastructure developments under the BJP with those during Congress rule. She said that while Congress built three major bridges across the Brahmaputra in 50 years, the BJP has constructed nine with five more planned in just a decade. "Congress built three major bridges across the Brahmaputra in 50 years, but the BJP has built nine," she said.