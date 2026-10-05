BJP names 8 RS candidates from UP; Hardeep Puri dropped 

There are 10 vacancies from UP, and the BJP is expected to win eight of them comfortably.

For nine seats, the elections were necessitated, as the terms of the sitting MPs will end on November 25. Puri is among those whose term is ending.

One seat has been vacant since September 11, when Dinesh Sharma resigned to become the lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has the numbers to win the remaining two seats.