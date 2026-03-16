BJP releases 1st list of 47 candidates for Kerala polls 

BJP announces first list of 47 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections K Surendran fielded from the Manjeshwar seat. Navya Haridas from Kozhikode North. Adv George Kurian from Kanjirappally, V. Muraleedharan from Kazhakoottam and state president Rajeev… pic.twitter.com/8BZesMmLIT

The BJP's first list also includes K Surendran from Manjeshwar, Padmaja Venugopal from Thrissur, and PC George from Poonjar. Other notable candidates are Navya Haridas (Kozhikode North), Shone George (Pala), and Major Ravi (Ottappalam). The party has also announced Gireesh Neyyar from Parassala, PK Krishnadas from Kattakkada among others in the initial list of 47 nominees for Kerala's upcoming elections.

Election strategy

BJP set to contest from several key constituencies

The BJP's candidate list covers several key constituencies across Kerala, including Vadakara, Thiruvalla, Attingal and others. Kerala will go to the polls along with Assam and Puducherry on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 27. West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The results for all five elections will be declared on May 4.