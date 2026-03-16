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Home / News / Politics News / BJP releases 1st list of 47 candidates for Kerala polls 
BJP releases 1st list of 47 candidates for Kerala polls 
Rajeev Chandrasekhar will contest from Nemom constituency

BJP releases 1st list of 47 candidates for Kerala polls 

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 16, 2026
05:00 pm
What's the story

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly elections. The list features 47 nominees, including former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan. Chandrasekhar will contest from the Nemom constituency, while Muraleedharan will contest from Kazhakkoottam. The party has also fielded Sobha Surendran from Palakkad and Navya Haridas from Kozhikode North, among others, in this initial announcement.

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Check out the list here

Candidate details

Notable candidates in BJP's 1st list

The BJP's first list also includes K Surendran from Manjeshwar, Padmaja Venugopal from Thrissur, and PC George from Poonjar. Other notable candidates are Navya Haridas (Kozhikode North), Shone George (Pala), and Major Ravi (Ottappalam). The party has also announced Gireesh Neyyar from Parassala, PK Krishnadas from Kattakkada among others in the initial list of 47 nominees for Kerala's upcoming elections.

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Election strategy

BJP set to contest from several key constituencies

The BJP's candidate list covers several key constituencies across Kerala, including Vadakara, Thiruvalla, Attingal and others. Kerala will go to the polls along with Assam and Puducherry on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 27. West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The results for all five elections will be declared on May 4.

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