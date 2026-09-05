BJP planning backdoor entry in Telangana? Reddy makes explosive claims
What's the story
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of planning a "backdoor entry" into the state through Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He alleged that the BJP is using this exercise to delete votes in favor of Congress, similar to its actions in West Bengal, Bihar, and Maharashtra. Reddy made these allegations while addressing Congress workers and local leaders at his residence in Kodangal.
Vote deletion
BJP targeting non-BJP-ruled states, Congress may lose out: Reddy
Reddy alleged that the BJP is targeting non-BJP-ruled states and trying to delete votes in favor of Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.
His allegations came after Telangana's draft electoral roll was published on August 17, with 73.39 lakh names left out under the Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD) category.
Another 92.88 lakh electors were flagged for discrepancies.
Allegations
Similar strategy used by BJP in other states: Reddy
Reddy alleged that the central government is conspiring to delete voters' names in the name of SIR, with a focus on Congress supporters, especially SC, ST, and minority voters.
He claimed that BJP used a similar strategy in Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal and is now trying to replicate it in Telangana.
"If the BJP tries to resort to such a backdoor strategy in Telangana," he said.
Agency involvement
Reddy accuses BRS of colluding with BJP
Reddy alleged that central investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were used to defeat political opponents during elections.
He described it as a calculated attempt to undermine people's rights without their knowledge.
Further, he alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is supporting BJP in this conspiracy against Congress.
Call to action
Reddy urges party workers to stay vigilant
Reddy urged Congress workers to stay vigilant and work with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to ensure eligible voters aren't removed from electoral rolls.
"It is your responsibility to protect your right to vote," he said.
He also asked mandal-level leaders to ensure no votes are deleted and asked every leader to take responsibility for four villages.