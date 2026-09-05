BJP planning backdoor entry in Telangana? Reddy makes explosive claims

Reddy alleged that the BJP is targeting non-BJP-ruled states and trying to delete votes in favor of Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.

His allegations came after Telangana's draft electoral roll was published on August 17, with 73.39 lakh names left out under the Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD) category.

Another 92.88 lakh electors were flagged for discrepancies.