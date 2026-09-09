BJP received ₹1,472 crore during last 5 state polls 

In stark contrast, the Congress saw its finances dip by ₹65.86 crore during this time.

The party ended with around ₹103.2 crore after starting with approximately ₹169.06 crore (₹22.9 crore in cash and ₹146.1 crore in bank accounts).

It also spent ₹143 crore on general party propaganda and ₹105.55 crore on candidates across all five states.

Its central headquarters spent ₹40.52 crore on general propaganda, while state and local units spent another ₹102.49 crore under this head.