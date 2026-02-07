BJP's Ritu Tawde named Mumbai Mayor, Shiv Sena gets deputy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Ritu Tawde as its candidate for the Mumbai mayoral elections. This is a historic move as it will break the Shiv Sena 's 25-year-long hold on the position. Tawde, a two-term corporator from Ghatkopar and former Chairperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Education Committee, will be the first non-Shiv Sena mayor in over two decades.

Deputy appointment Shiv Sena nominates deputy mayor candidate The Shiv Sena has nominated Sanjay Shankar Ghadi as its candidate for the deputy mayor post. He was elected from Ward number 5 in the January 15 civic election. Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale announced Ghadi's candidature at the BMC headquarters. Ghadi will serve as deputy mayor for 15 months, with plans to rotate the position among four of its corporators during this period.

Results overview BJP won 89 seats, Shiv Sena bagged 29 In the recent BMC elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats. The Shiv Sena won 29 seats. Together, they have a combined strength of 118 corporators in the 227-member civic body. This is above the halfway mark of 114 required to secure the mayor's post.

Election overview Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats The Shiv Sena (UBT)won 65 seats. Notably, the Shiv Sena has ruled the civic body for 25 years since 1997. Its allies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), won six and one seat respectively. Other parties, such as Congress secured 24 seats, AIMIM got eight, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) bagged three, and Samajwadi Party got two seats.

