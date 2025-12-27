BJP-Shiv Sena finalize seat-sharing in 200 wards for BMC elections

Alliance values

Shinde emphasizes 'respectable' alliance, development focus

Shinde said the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is based on the principles of Bal Thackeray and BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani. He stressed that this alliance is a "selfless" one, formed not for power but for people and development. "Alliance will be done in a respectable manner. We will face the polls as Mahayuti and win," he said.