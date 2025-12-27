BJP-Shiv Sena finalize seat-sharing in 200 wards for BMC elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) have reportedly largely settled their seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The deal covers 200 out of 227 wards in Mumbai, India's richest civic body, according to NDTV. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that alliance talks are in the final stages for other civic bodies such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira Bhayandar, and Navi Mumbai.
Shinde said the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is based on the principles of Bal Thackeray and BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani. He stressed that this alliance is a "selfless" one, formed not for power but for people and development. "Alliance will be done in a respectable manner. We will face the polls as Mahayuti and win," he said.
Shinde described the Shiv Sena-BJP partnership as an "alliance of ideas" committed to Bal Thackeray's ideology. He said discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan are in their final stages. The elections for 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for the next day.