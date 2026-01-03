BJP-Shiv Sena sweep 66 Maharashtra civic wards unopposed after withdrawals

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, have together seen 66 candidates elected unopposed in the Maharashtra civic polls. The results were declared after the last date for withdrawal of nominations on Friday. Of these, 44 candidates are from the BJP. On the other hand, Ajit Pawar's NCP won unopposed on two seats, NDTV reported.

Election strongholds Key strongholds for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) was a major win for the alliance, with 21 Mahayuti candidates elected unopposed. This includes 15 from the BJP and six from Shiv Sena. Jalgaon, a traditional bastion of both parties in North Maharashtra, also saw each party winning six seats uncontested. The BJP also won seven seats uncontested in Panvel, MMR. In Bhiwandi, a stronghold of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), the party secured six unopposed victories.

Election protests Protests and controversies surround unopposed victories Even in Thane, where there are visible rifts with the BJP, Shiv Sena managed to win six seats without contest. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, protested in Thane against the ruling dispensation's tactics. The party alleged that money and threats were used to get opposition candidates to withdraw their nominations. The State Election Commission has now ordered an inquiry into these allegations of coercion or financial inducement behind the withdrawal of nominations.