MP: Former home minister's supporters go on rampage, block highway
What's the story
A major protest erupted in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the upcoming assembly bypoll. The decision to replace former home minister Narottam Mishra with Tiwari did not go down well with Mishra's supporters, who blocked National Highway 44 for nearly 12 hours, Hindustan Times reported. The protest left several police officers injured and damaged vehicles before security forces intervened.
Protest details
Protest led by over 3,000 people
The protest was led by over 3,000 people who were unhappy with the BJP's decision to field Tiwari instead of Mishra. Datia collector Swapnil Wankhede said despite requests to clear the road, protesters resorted to stone-pelting, prompting police to use teargas shells. Datia Superintendent of Police Mayur Khandelwal confirmed that more than six policemen were injured in the violence.
Political fallout
Resignations from party office-bearers
The unrest has led to resignations from several party office-bearers, including the district unit president and local corporators. One supporter of Mishra threatened to leave the BJP if their demands weren't met, saying they would not relent until "Narottam Dada" got the ticket and would even quit the saffron party.
Election schedule
Bypolls to Datia seat on July 30
The bypolls to Datia will be held on July 30, with results due on August 3. The other two constituencies going for bypolls are in Bihar and Gujarat. This political development comes after Congress leader Rajendra Bharti defeated Mishra in the 2023 assembly elections by over 7,500 votes. However, Bharti was disqualified as an MLA after being sentenced to three years in prison for a cheating case earlier this year.