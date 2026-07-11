MP: Former home minister's supporters go on rampage, block highway

Election schedule

Bypolls to Datia seat on July 30

The bypolls to Datia will be held on July 30, with results due on August 3. The other two constituencies going for bypolls are in Bihar and Gujarat. This political development comes after Congress leader Rajendra Bharti defeated Mishra in the 2023 assembly elections by over 7,500 votes. However, Bharti was disqualified as an MLA after being sentenced to three years in prison for a cheating case earlier this year.