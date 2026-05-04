BJP wins Bengal, Assam; TVK takes TN, UDF sweeps Kerala 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form its first government in West Bengal , ending the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 15-year rule. The BJP is leading in over 200 of the 294 Assembly seats, well past the majority mark of 147. Meanwhile, superstar Vijay 's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made a stunning debut in Tamil Nadu, leading or winning nearly 110 out of 234 seats.

Election outcome TVK close to majority mark As of 7:00pm, the TVK is close to the majority mark of 118 seats. Its candidates are currently at a Mahabalipuram resort amid poaching fears. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is a distant second in Tamil Nadu, winning or leading in over 70 seats. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has won or is ahead in over 50 seats, while the BJP leads in just one seat according to Election Commission trends.

State updates BJP crosses majority in Assam; Congress-led UDF in Kerala In Assam, the BJP has crossed the majority mark of 64 seats, with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner crossing over 100 seats. The Congress-led INDIA bloc is far behind in this state, leading in just 22 seats. Meanwhile, in Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has crossed the majority mark of 71 seats. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in over 30 seats, while the BJP has won three seats so far.

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Election updates Situation in Puducherry and bypoll results In Puducherry, the All India NR Congress won nine seats and is leading in two. The BJP won two and is ahead in two, while the DMK-Congress alliance had won or is ahead in six. Meanwhile, bypoll results are being declared for seven seats across five states. In Umreth, BJP's Harshadbhai Govindbhai Parmar emerged victorious, while Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar won Baramati with a record margin of over 2.18 lakh votes.

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