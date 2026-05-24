BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi government will fall' remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Narendra Modi-led government would fall within a year. Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused Gandhi of conspiring with opposition parties to destabilize India. "Rahul Gandhi's statement points toward a major conspiracy by the Congress, along with all opposition parties...and the toolkit gang dreaming of destabilizing India. This is no ordinary statement but a serious plot to spread anarchy in the nation," Goyal wrote on X.

Twitter Post Piyush Goyal slams 'plot to spread anarchy' in post राहुल गांधी का बयान देश के खिलाफ कांग्रेस सहित तमाम विपक्षी दलों एवं भारत को अस्थिर करने का सपना देख रहे टूलकिट गैंग की एक बड़ी साजिश की ओर इशारा कर रहा है। यह कोई साधारण बयान नहीं है बल्कि देश में अराजकता फैलाने का गंभीर षड्यंत्र है।



राहुल गांधी एंड कंपनी ने जब देख लिया कि… https://t.co/AlJvw6QtD9 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 24, 2026

Accusations intensify Gandhi trying to incite riots, anarchy: BJP BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed Gandhi, accusing him of trying to incite riots and anarchy. He called Gandhi's remarks a "foreign agenda" to end democracy in India. Patra added that the Constitution and democracy prevail in India, dismissing any foreign influence. He also referred to an earlier remark by Gandhi in 2019 about people beating PM Modi with sticks, recalling PM Modi's calm response at the time.

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Mental state What is Rahul Gandhi high on?: BJP leader BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari also criticized Gandhi's remarks, saying he was "losing his mind again." He mocked Gandhi's comments and asked what exactly Rahul Gandhi was "high on after returning from foreign trips." Bhandari further pointed out the Congress party's electoral losses under Gandhi's leadership, saying they had faced "repeated electoral humiliations" and lost 99 elections. He expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would return to power in 2029 with a thumping mandate under PM Modi.

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Recent events Gandhi's controversial remark about Modi government Gandhi had made the controversial remark at a Congress committee meeting, citing rising economic discontent as a reason for the government's potential collapse. He has also been vocal about the NEET UG paper leak on social media, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In his posts, Gandhi criticized PM Modi for being distracted during his visit to Italy while students protested against the NEET paper leak.