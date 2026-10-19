LK Advani discharged from Delhi hospital after recovering from illness
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister, Lal Krishna Advani, was discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Monday, The Times of India reported. The 98-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on October 16 with a chest infection. He was initially placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he remained stable under close observation by Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant in neurology at the hospital.
Health history
Advani previously hospitalized in May
This is not the first time Advani has been hospitalized in recent months.
He was last admitted to Apollo Hospital in May this year due to age-related health complications.
Before that, he spent time in the ICU of the same hospital in December 2024 for medical management and investigations under a neurologist's supervision.
Political legacy
Advani's political legacy
Advani has served as the president of the BJP several times and was India's Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004.
He was instrumental in making the party a key national political force. In particular, his Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 was a watershed moment for Indian politics, expanding the BJP's reach significantly.
His contributions to Indian politics have been widely recognized and respected across party lines.