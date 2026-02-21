BJP workers protest against Youth Congress for disrupting AI summit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters across India have protested against the Youth Congress for its disruption of the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, NDTV reported. The protests were held in several cities, including Delhi, Surat, Mulund, and Hyderabad. In Mulund, Maharashtra, where Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was passing through on his way to Thane for a defamation case hearing against him by an activist from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) , BJP supporters waved black flags at him.

Protest details Protest led by shirtless Youth Congress members The protest at the AI summit was led by shirtless Youth Congress members who shouted slogans against the government for agreeing to a trade deal with the United States. Four protesters were arrested in connection with this incident: Krishna Hari (Youth Congress national secretary), Kundan Yadav (Bihar Youth Congress state secretary), Ajay Kumar (UP Youth Congress vice president), and Narasimha Yadav (Youth Congress national coordinator).

Investigation underway Police investigating larger conspiracy behind Youth Congress's disruption The police are now investigating a larger conspiracy behind the Youth Congress's disruption of the event. Reports suggest that the protesters had initially planned to enter Bharat Mandapam with black umbrellas but changed their strategy to use printed stickers on t-shirts after realizing they would be stopped at the gate. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav slammed this act as "absolute shamelessness from Congress," accusing them of trying to sabotage India's global image during its rise as a technology powerhouse.

Advertisement