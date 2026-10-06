Loading...
Home / News / Politics News / 'If...citizens are excluded, what is purpose?': Bombay HC on SIR
'If...citizens are excluded, what is purpose?': Bombay HC on SIR
The court was hearing a case from Goa

'If...citizens are excluded, what is purpose?': Bombay HC on SIR

By Snehil Singh
Oct 06, 2026
11:22 am
What's the story

The Bombay High Court has questioned the Election Commission of India(ECI) over the removal of Indian citizens from electoral rolls. The court was hearing a case involving Paresh Salgaonkar and his family, who were deleted from Goa's electoral rolls despite being Indian citizens. "If by this process (special intensive revision or SIR), citizens are excluded, then what is the purpose of this mandate," the two-judge bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar asked ECI.

Legal scrutiny

SIR process should verify if voters are Indian citizens

The court emphasized that the SIR process should verify if voters are Indian citizens, not just their presence at a specific location.

It reminded the ECI of its constitutional duty under Rule 21 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The judges said that this rule should be applied to existing rolls and not draft rolls, putting voters in a "Catch-22 situation."

Legal debate

ECI defended its actions

The ECI defended its actions, saying notices were published on notice boards as fresh voter details might not be available.

Agni, the counsel for the ECI, said Form 8 couldn't be processed for those whose names were deleted from draft rolls without filling enumeration forms.

The court countered that Form 8 is meant to correct draft rolls and include voters' names.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voter inclusion

Court seeks enumeration forms, annexures for further review

The court also questioned why a person who has moved areas needs to fill Form 6 to declare their name in a new place.

It argued that such declarations could lead to false statements and prosecution risks.

The judges said no voter would sign such declarations and asked the ECI to submit enumeration forms and annexures for further review.

ADVERTISEMENT