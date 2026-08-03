Brij Bhushan reacts after acquittal in wrestlers' sexual harassment case
What's the story
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has reacted to his acquittal in the sexual harassment case filed against him by six women wrestlers, saying, "What is meant to be will be, as destined by Lord Ram." Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts in Delhi passed the order on Monday. Co-accused Vinod Tomar was also acquitted in the case.
Verdict response
Singh thanks legal team, says 'acquitted with honor'
After the verdict, Singh expressed his relief and gratitude to his legal team.
He said he would wait for the court's detailed judgment before making further comments.
"On the first day, when my first statement came, I...said that if any verdict or any charge is proven, I will hang myself. Today, the court acquitted me with honor. It is a matter of happiness for me and my supporters," Singh said.
Crackers were also burst at his residence after the verdict.
Case background
Multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Singh
The allegations against Singh include sexual harassment, assault or criminal force against women, and criminal intimidation.
The alleged incidents took place between 2016 and 2019 at various locations, including the WFI office abroad and Singh's official residence.
A minor wrestler had also accused Singh but later retracted her complaint, leading to a cancellation report under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).
Legal proceedings
Police filed chargesheet in June last year
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat had revealed that she was one of the six victims who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Singh.
She spearheaded the protests against Singh in 2023 along with Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding action against Singh.
The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet on June 15, 2023, against both Singh and Tomar under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Trial outcome
Case gained momentum after protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
And on May 10, 2024, the trial court had framed charges against Singh for sexually harassing five women wrestlers. However, he was discharged from allegations by victim no. six.
Both accused were out on bail during the proceedings.
The prosecution examined 32 witnesses during the trial before ending its evidence in May 2026. The accused's statements were recorded in June, and closing arguments were completed on July 2, 2026.