Brij Bhushan reacts after acquittal in wrestlers' sexual harassment case 

After the verdict, Singh expressed his relief and gratitude to his legal team.

He said he would wait for the court's detailed judgment before making further comments.

"On the first day, when my first statement came, I...said that if any verdict or any charge is proven, I will hang myself. Today, the court acquitted me with honor. It is a matter of happiness for me and my supporters," Singh said.

Crackers were also burst at his residence after the verdict.