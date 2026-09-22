'Bring your sisters': BJP MLA on Muslim men attending garba 

The MLA then proceeds to say that "if Muslims want to join permanently, we are ready for that as well."

"Come, chant 'Jai Shri Ram,' and apply a tilak on your forehead. No one has a problem with that."

He also warned against turning garba into a spectacle before mentioning "Love Jihad."

"If attempts are made to turn garba into a spectacle or to engage in 'Love Jihad' there, the youth are ready to retaliate," Sharma said.