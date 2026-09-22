'Bring your sisters': BJP MLA on Muslim men attending garba
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshwar Sharma's remarks on Muslim men attending Garba events have sparked a political controversy. At a public event, the Bhopal MLA suggested that Muslim boys should not come to garba events alone and should bring their sisters and daughters. "Why do Muslim boys want to come to garba alone? They shouldn't come alone....they should bring their sisters and daughters along," Sharma said. "Our boys are ready too," he then said with a wink.
Jihad
Warning against 'love jihad'
The MLA then proceeds to say that "if Muslims want to join permanently, we are ready for that as well."
"Come, chant 'Jai Shri Ram,' and apply a tilak on your forehead. No one has a problem with that."
He also warned against turning garba into a spectacle before mentioning "Love Jihad."
"If attempts are made to turn garba into a spectacle or to engage in 'Love Jihad' there, the youth are ready to retaliate," Sharma said.
Political backlash.
AIMIM state president calls Sharma's remarks divisive
Sharma's comments have been widely criticized by opposition parties, including the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
AIMIM state president Mohsin Ali Khan slammed Sharma's remarks as divisive.
He said, "What he has said definitely works to divide this country," and urged him to consult senior BJP leaders like Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Shahnawaz Hussain, who promote interfaith harmony.
Counter challenge
Imam challenges Sharma's views on interfaith relations
All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi also challenged Sharma's views by asking if he would send his sisters and daughters to a mosque.
"I want to ask him, can you send your sisters and daughters to a mosque? If you can, then send them. We will give them good education, teach them good values, explain to them how to live in this world, how to prepare for the hereafter, and how to face Allah."
Language criticism
Congress MLA slams BJP leader's 'cheap' remarks
Congress MLA Arif Masood also slammed Sharma's remarks as "extremely vile and cheap."
He said, "Sharma should mend his ways, or the public will set him straight," adding that Muslims have nothing to do with Garba.
Right-wing groups have often objected to Muslim participation in Garba festivals, alleging they target Hindu girls.
Organizers have regularly demanded mandatory Aadhaar checks at venue gates to verify attendees' religious identity.