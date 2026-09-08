Telangana Police file FIR against BRS leaders
What's the story
The Telangana Police have filed a first information report (FIR) against several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. The FIR accuses them of obstructing and assaulting police officials outside the state assembly. The complaint also alleges that the leaders abused women constables, threatened staff, and physically confronted police officers.
Legal proceedings
Case registered under various sections of the BNS
The FIR has been registered under various sections of the BNS, including 121(1), 132, 74, 79, 351, 352, and 353 r/w 3(5). The case is currently under investigation.
This development comes after BRS legislators protested against the Congress government in Telangana.
The protest led to a clash between opposition leaders and police personnel during which several BRS leaders were detained.
Assembly incident
Congress demands apology from Tata Madhu
During the assembly proceedings, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar broke down while recounting the alleged remarks and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The episode drew strong reactions from ruling party members, who demanded action against BRS MLC Tata Madhu.
Congress condemned the alleged remarks and demanded an apology from Tata Madhu, while BRS rejected the allegations.
Tata Madhu denied insulting the Speaker, maintaining that his comments were directed at police personnel in the context of the confrontation during the protest.