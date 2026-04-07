BRS leaders, including ex-minister Harish Rao, placed under house arrest

Tension gripped Telangana on Tuesday as several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were detained. The detentions included former minister Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, former MLA Mahesh Reddy, Narender Reddy, Vikarabad district president and former MLA Methuku Anand. The BRS alleged that they were detained while they were on their way to "support farmers fighting to protect their lands." The party claimed a large number of police personnel were deployed outside Rao's residence.

Additional detentions KTS slams detention These actions have drawn sharp criticism from BRS leaders who described them as undemocratic and illegal. BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the detentions, accusing the Congress-led state government of suppressing dissent. He said preventing opposition leaders from meeting farmers was a murder of democracy. KTR alleged that ruling party leaders were looting land like thieves and questioned why the government was afraid if it had done nothing wrong.

Protest support BRS leaders on way to extend support to farmers The detained BRS leaders were reportedly on their way to extend support to farmers protesting against land acquisition for a proposed industrial park in Parigi constituency. The project involves acquiring around 1,200 acres of land in Kadlapur and Rapolu villages. The BRS alleged that the Congress government was forcibly acquiring agricultural land under the guise of industrial development, instilling fear among farmers.

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