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BRS leaders, including ex-minister Harish Rao, placed under house arrest
BRS leaders were detained in Telangana on Tuesday

BRS leaders, including ex-minister Harish Rao, placed under house arrest

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 07, 2026
12:19 pm
What's the story

Tension gripped Telangana on Tuesday as several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were detained. The detentions included former minister Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, former MLA Mahesh Reddy, Narender Reddy, Vikarabad district president and former MLA Methuku Anand. The BRS alleged that they were detained while they were on their way to "support farmers fighting to protect their lands." The party claimed a large number of police personnel were deployed outside Rao's residence.

Additional detentions

KTS slams detention 

These actions have drawn sharp criticism from BRS leaders who described them as undemocratic and illegal. BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the detentions, accusing the Congress-led state government of suppressing dissent. He said preventing opposition leaders from meeting farmers was a murder of democracy. KTR alleged that ruling party leaders were looting land like thieves and questioned why the government was afraid if it had done nothing wrong.

Protest support

BRS leaders on way to extend support to farmers

The detained BRS leaders were reportedly on their way to extend support to farmers protesting against land acquisition for a proposed industrial park in Parigi constituency. The project involves acquiring around 1,200 acres of land in Kadlapur and Rapolu villages. The BRS alleged that the Congress government was forcibly acquiring agricultural land under the guise of industrial development, instilling fear among farmers.

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Release demand

BRS warns government amid ongoing tension

The BRS has demanded the immediate release of its detained leaders and a halt to the land acquisition process. KTR reiterated that arrests, cases, and jail terms were not new to BRS leaders, recalling their role during the Telangana movement. "KTR clarified that arrests, jails, and illegal cases are not new to BRS leaders, as they have faced all this since the movement days and have always stood by the people," the party said.

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