Budget session: Lok Sabha to debate president's address for 18hrs 

The Parliament 's Budget Session is set for a busy agenda with important discussions on the president's Address and the Union Budget. The Economic Survey has been presented, paving the way for the Budget. Ahead of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a milestone for India's ambitious youth and self-reliant economy. He expressed confidence that Indian manufacturers will leverage this agreement to enhance their capabilities.

Debate schedule Lok Sabha allocates 18 hours for President's address debate The Lok Sabha has allocated 18 hours for the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, to be discussed on February 2, 3, and 4. PM Modi will reply to this debate on February 4. A general discussion on the Union Budget will follow on February 5, 9, 10, and 11. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will respond to this discussion on February 11. The session will conclude in April 2 after 30 sittings over 65 days.

Opposition concerns Opposition raises key issues for debate At an all-party meeting earlier this week, opposition parties raised several issues for debate. These included the restoration of MGNREGA, concerns over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and UGC regulations. The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Thursday afternoon and will reconvene on February 1 at 11:00am, when the Union Budget will be presented.

Advertisement