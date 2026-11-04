By 11:00am, you could smell alcohol on Mann: Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, accusing it of failing to tackle the drug menace. He narrated an incident that happened at the Lok Sabha when CM Bhagwant Mann was seated next to him. "He...used to sit with us...tell jokes, right there, sitting among us. By 11:00am, you could smell alcohol on his breath," he said, but clarified he was not moral policing Mann for his lifestyle choices.
Gandhi
'If he chooses to drink, that's his own business but...'
"If he chooses to drink, that is entirely his own business. But if you truly want to fight the menace of substance abuse, your Chief Minister cannot be under the influence every single evening," he said.
He further said that when the AAP came to power, it promised to eradicate the drug menace.
"From which corner of Punjab have they managed to remove drugs? They are simply incapable of eradicating this menace," he said.
Rally highlights
Gandhi questions Shah's drug-free India timeline
Speaking at the party's "Insaaf Rally" in Sangrur, he also took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's promise to make India drug-free in three years.
Gandhi questioned the credibility of Shah's timeline and demanded accountability for past drug seizures at Adani's port in Gujarat.
"What happened to the drugs seized at Adani's port in Gujarat? What action did you take in that matter? What happened to the thousands of kilograms of drugs and heroin seized there?" he asked.
Twitter Post
Mose Wala wanted to join Congress party: Gandhi
#WATCH | Punjab | Addressing 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur while sharing a stage with Sidhu Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh Sidhu, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "A few years ago, I met his son... At that time, I didn’t know who Sidhu Moosewala was... I was… pic.twitter.com/WjT33PbG8o— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2026
Personal allegations
Gandhi shares stage with Sidhu Moose Wala's father
Gandhi also took aim at Punjab's law and order, standing next to slain rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh Sidhu.
He said what happened to Moose Wala has now become a "trend" there.
"The same mindset that led to Sidhu Moose Wala being shot dead in public...is now spreading to every corner of Punjab. Anyone who possesses talent, like Sidhu, and seeks to progress....work for the betterment of Punjab and the nation, is threatened, intimidated, and ultimately shot dead."
Accusations leveled
Congress accuses Centre of shielding gangsters in prison
Gandhi similarly accused the Centre of shielding gangsters in prison and failing to tackle organized crime.
"The entire country knows that Amit Shah has been patronizing his gangsters," he alleged.
"Do not talk about drugs...law and order. If you want to talk about law and order, tell the country what is happening in Manipur," he dared.
The Sangrur rally was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders as part of their campaign for Punjab's 2027 Assembly elections.