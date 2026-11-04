By 11:00am, you could smell alcohol on Mann: Rahul Gandhi 

"If he chooses to drink, that is entirely his own business. But if you truly want to fight the menace of substance abuse, your Chief Minister cannot be under the influence every single evening," he said.

He further said that when the AAP came to power, it promised to eradicate the drug menace.

"From which corner of Punjab have they managed to remove drugs? They are simply incapable of eradicating this menace," he said.