Counting of votes underway for bypolls in 5 assembly constituencies

In Tamil Nadu, the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies are witnessing bypolls.

These seats were previously won by AIADMK's Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama in the recent elections.

Both leaders had supported Chief Minister Vijay's TVK government during a floor test, resigned from AIADMK, and joined the ruling party.

The AIADMK has fielded S Kanitha Sampath from Madurantakam and K Bhanumathi from Dharapuram for these bypolls.