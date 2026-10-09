Counting of votes underway for bypolls in 5 assembly constituencies
What's the story
Counting of votes for by-elections in five assembly constituencies across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry is underway. The bypolls were also held for a Lok Sabha seat in Assam. In West Bengal, the Nandigram and Rejinagar seats are up for grabs after CM Suvendu Adhikari's decision to retain Bhabanipur and AJUP chief Humayun Kabir's choice to keep Nowda.
Tamil Nadu
Madurantakam, Dharapuram seats in Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu, the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies are witnessing bypolls.
These seats were previously won by AIADMK's Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama in the recent elections.
Both leaders had supported Chief Minister Vijay's TVK government during a floor test, resigned from AIADMK, and joined the ruling party.
The AIADMK has fielded S Kanitha Sampath from Madurantakam and K Bhanumathi from Dharapuram for these bypolls.
Puducherry
Thattanchavady seat in Puducherry
In Puducherry, the Thattanchavady seat is up for grabs after Chief Minister and All India NR Congress chief N Rangasamy resigned from it.
He had won from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam in the Assembly elections but chose to retain Mangalam.
The main contest here is between AINRC candidate Ashok Anand, Congress candidate E Vinayagam, and DMK's K Sedhu Selvam.
Assam
Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam
In Assam, the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat is being contested after Pradyut Bordoloi vacated it.
He had won on a Congress ticket in 2024 but later joined BJP and won from Dispur in recent assembly polls.
The BJP has fielded former Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Debashish Sharma while Congress has nominated former Batadroba MLA Sibamoni Bora.
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's entry into the fray adds another dimension to this electoral contest.