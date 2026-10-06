Bypolls in 5 Assembly seats, 1 Lok Sabha constituency underway 

In Tamil Nadu, the Madurantakam and Dharapuram seats fell vacant after AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama resigned. Both joined C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which fielded them in the bypolls.

The bypolls will be the first major electoral test for Vijay since he came to power with the help of other parties, including the Congress.

A total of 27 candidates are contesting in Madurantakam, while 30 are in the fray in Dharapuram.