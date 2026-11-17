Calcutta HC initiates criminal contempt proceedings against Abhishek Banerjee
What's the story
The Calcutta High Court has initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee. The court's action comes after Banerjee allegedly questioned the impartiality of a sitting judge and linked judicial decisions to political affiliations. The TMC leader had reportedly claimed that his plea for enhanced security was not taken up by the High Court as judges were aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Legal proceedings
Banerjee gets 15 days to respond
The court has issued a show-cause notice to Banerjee, asking him to explain within 15 days why action shouldn't be taken against him for criminal contempt.
The proceedings will give Banerjee a chance to present his response in court before any further action is decided.
During Tuesday's hearing, Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharyya argued that contempt proceedings should be initiated through a formal motion and not just by issuing a show-cause notice.
Court decision
Court rejects argument, issues show-cause notice
However, the court rejected Bhattacharyya's argument and decided to issue a show-cause notice to Banerjee.
The court said, "I am issuing the show cause. It is my view that show cause should be issued."
The proceedings are now aimed at giving Banerjee an opportunity to explain his remarks before any further legal action is taken against him.