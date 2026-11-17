The court has issued a show-cause notice to Banerjee, asking him to explain within 15 days why action shouldn't be taken against him for criminal contempt.

The proceedings will give Banerjee a chance to present his response in court before any further action is decided.

During Tuesday's hearing, Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharyya argued that contempt proceedings should be initiated through a formal motion and not just by issuing a show-cause notice.