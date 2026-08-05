Calcutta HC dismisses Abhishek Banerjee's foreign eye treatment plea 

Senior Advocate Rebecca John, representing Banerjee, argued that the MP had been allowed to travel abroad for treatment before and had returned each time.

"He went as many as 12 times between 2023 and 2025...I have always gone and come back. I have a wife and two children in Calcutta. I'm an MP with a diplomatic passport," John submitted.

The state opposed the plea, saying there was no medical emergency for foreign treatment.