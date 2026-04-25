Calcutta HC overturns EC's 48-hour motorcycle ban to 12 hours

The Calcutta High Court has modified the Election Commission 's (EC) 48-hour motorcycle movement ban for the upcoming assembly elections. The court allowed pillion riding on two-wheelers with certain exemptions, such as for school runs or medical emergencies. However, it imposed a 12-hour restriction on pillion riding on poll day from 6:00am to 6:00pm.

Legal reasoning HC argues against blanket restrictions Justice Krishna Rao, who presided over the case, argued against blanket restrictions on motorcycle riding in the name of free and fair polls. He said, "In the name of free and fair polls, authorities cannot pass a blanket restriction on motorcycle riding." The court, however, did not interfere with the 48-hour ban on motorcycle rallies to prevent violence.

Exemptions detailed Pillion riding allowed under certain conditions The court allowed pillion riding only for family members under certain conditions. These include voting, medical emergencies, or family functions. It also exempted service providers like Ola, Uber, Zomato, Swiggy, and similar home delivery agencies from the restriction. Office-goers with proper identification were also exempted from this ban.

Advertisement