BJP doesn't consult on Punjab affairs, says Amarinder Singh
What's the story
Former Punjab Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed displeasure that the party hasn't consulted him on state affairs. Speaking to Aaj Tak, he said that some BJP office-bearers in Punjab have been in state politics for less than a year. Despite this, he said they don't seek his opinion, even though he has been observing Punjab politics for nearly 60 years.
Political career
Speculation of return to Congress amid ongoing poll preparations
Singh, who merged his party, the Punjab Lok Congress, with the BJP in 2022, had earlier left the Congress in 2021 after a fallout.
His remarks come amid speculation that he may return to the Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.
However, he clarified that while political parties change, he is not looking to leave the BJP.
Party duty
Not quitting BJP, voicing views part of responsibility: Singh
Singh reiterated that voicing his views on Punjab is part of his responsibility as a BJP member.
He said, "It is my duty to tell my party what I feel about Punjab. That does not mean I am quitting the party."
The 117-member Punjab Assembly will go to polls next year, with the BJP hoping for a win in the state.
Age factor
Farooq Abdullah backs Singh for CM post
When asked about his age, Singh said he was 84 but added that age doesn't necessarily end a political career. He cited former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who took office at 81.
His comments came during the launch of Bishan with Love, a book on former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah expressed his desire for Singh to return as Punjab Chief Minister at the event.