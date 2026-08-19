Cars for all, ₹25L health cover: Vijay's bonanza for MLAs 

Apart from the vehicles, each MLA will also get ₹75,000 a month for the driver's salary and car-related expenses.

The government has also announced a state grant of ₹25,000 for hiring secretaries for official work in each MLA's office.

Furthermore, the government announced increasing the health cover for the elected representatives from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.