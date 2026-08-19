Cars for all, ₹25L health cover: Vijay's bonanza for MLAs
What's the story
Tamil Ndau Chief Minister Vijay has announced a major perk for all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the state. He said every MLA will be given a new car to facilitate their travel to constituencies and address people's concerns. The decision was announced after VCK MLA Jothimani stressed on the need for logistical support for effective work and requested cars. Jothimani pointed out that while local-body heads get official vehicles, legislators do not enjoy the same facility.
Financial support
₹75,000/month for driver's salary, car-related expenses
Apart from the vehicles, each MLA will also get ₹75,000 a month for the driver's salary and car-related expenses.
The government has also announced a state grant of ₹25,000 for hiring secretaries for official work in each MLA's office.
Furthermore, the government announced increasing the health cover for the elected representatives from ₹5 lakh to ₹25 lakh under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.
Healthcare investment
Government allocates ₹351 crore to expand student capacity
In addition to the vehicle provision, the state government has allocated ₹351 crore to expand student capacity in government medical colleges. A total of 6,098 additional seats will be created across various courses.
The government also plans to set up seven new nursing colleges and a multi-speciality hospital in Perambalur at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore.
Reactions
Opposition DMK slams move as unnecessary expenditure
The announcement was welcomed by some legislators, including Congress MLA Tharagai Cuthbert, who said it made MLAs "so happy."
However, the opposition DMK criticized the move as an unnecessary expenditure.
"This decision will need a lot of money. Car for all 234 MLAs will cost a lot to the state and then there are additional allowances announced. What was the need?" DMK spokesperson A Sarvanan told NDTV.