CBI summons Vijay again in Karur case, to appear tomorrow

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has been summoned again by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to New Delhi on Monday. The summons is in connection with the ongoing investigation into the deadly stampede that took place during a political rally in Karur last year. The incident, which occurred on September 27, 2025, left 41 people dead and shocked Tamil Nadu .

Probe progress CBI intensifies investigation into Karur stampede The CBI, which is investigating under the supervision of a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, has intensified its probe in recent weeks. The agency has already questioned several senior TVK functionaries, including its general secretary Bussi Anand and its election management division general secretary Adhav Arjuna.

Leader interrogation CBI questions TVK leaders, summons Vijay Anand and Arjuna had appeared before the CBI in Delhi last month and provided detailed explanations about their roles in the event. Based on these statements, the CBI decided to summon Vijay directly for questioning regarding his responsibilities related to the Karur event. He was first summoned on January 12 at 11:00am at the CBI office in Delhi.

Advertisement

Interrogation details Vijay questioned by CBI, responds to key queries During the first round of questioning, CBI officials asked Vijay several important questions. These included who organized the Karur program, whether he was aware of the arrangements beforehand, why he arrived late at the venue, and if any crowd control measures were taken. Investigators also wanted to know when he learned about the crowding issue and what provisions were made for drinking water, security, and safe entry/exit routes.

Advertisement