CBI summons Vijay again in Karur case, to appear tomorrow
What's the story
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has been summoned again by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to New Delhi on Monday. The summons is in connection with the ongoing investigation into the deadly stampede that took place during a political rally in Karur last year. The incident, which occurred on September 27, 2025, left 41 people dead and shocked Tamil Nadu.
Probe progress
CBI intensifies investigation into Karur stampede
The CBI, which is investigating under the supervision of a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, has intensified its probe in recent weeks. The agency has already questioned several senior TVK functionaries, including its general secretary Bussi Anand and its election management division general secretary Adhav Arjuna.
Leader interrogation
CBI questions TVK leaders, summons Vijay
Anand and Arjuna had appeared before the CBI in Delhi last month and provided detailed explanations about their roles in the event. Based on these statements, the CBI decided to summon Vijay directly for questioning regarding his responsibilities related to the Karur event. He was first summoned on January 12 at 11:00am at the CBI office in Delhi.
Interrogation details
Vijay questioned by CBI, responds to key queries
During the first round of questioning, CBI officials asked Vijay several important questions. These included who organized the Karur program, whether he was aware of the arrangements beforehand, why he arrived late at the venue, and if any crowd control measures were taken. Investigators also wanted to know when he learned about the crowding issue and what provisions were made for drinking water, security, and safe entry/exit routes.
Second appearance
Vijay to appear before CBI again for questioning
Vijay answered all questions during the first round of questioning and returned to Chennai afterward. After the Pongal festival, the CBI has summoned him again for further questioning. According to reports, he is likely to head to Delhi on Monday evening for a second round of questioning by the agency. This comes as part of efforts by investigators to ascertain responsibility and accountability in the Karur tragedy.