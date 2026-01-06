CBI summons Vijay for questioning in Karur stampede case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned actor-politician Vijay for questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case. He has been asked to appear before the agency on January 12. The incident, which occurred during a rally organized by his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on September 27, left 41 dead and over 60 injured. The rally was attended by nearly 30,000 people at a venue meant for about 10,000.

Judicial intervention Supreme Court orders CBI probe, forms oversight panel In October, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede case. It said a three-member Oversight Panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi will supervise the investigation. The panel includes two senior IPS officers of not less than Inspector General rank, who may be of the Tamil Nadu cadre but shall not be natives of Tamil Nadu.

CBI CBI concluded its probe The CBI concluded its probe into the Karur stampede last week. The Supreme Court-monitored investigation took place over three days in Delhi. During this period, CBI officers Sumit Sharan and Sonal V Mishra interrogated key TVK functionaries, including general secretary 'Bussy' N Anand, joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, and Karur district secretary Mathiazhagan.

Evidence TVK submits video evidence, highlights lapses in investigation The TVK submitted video evidence to the CBI, highlighting alleged lapses by both the state government and police. Kumar said they pointed out mistakes made by authorities and how the incident could have been avoided. "All information sought by investigators was provided, and the inquiry concluded," he added. The party also highlighted postmortem procedure lapses and details of event permits in their submissions to the CBI.