Post-poll violence in Bengal: 5 security personnel injured, 3 dead
What's the story
A violent clash between rival factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, has left five security personnel injured. The incident took place late at night when security personnel were conducting routine patrols in sensitive areas. During the operation, unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire and hurled crude bombs. Security forces have recovered weapons from the scene of the clash.
Police
3 dead so far
Since the election results were released on Monday, at least three people have been killed in post-election violence. The first case was reported from Beleghata in Kolkata, when Trinamool Congress activist Vishwajit Patnaik was allegedly killed on the night of May 4. Another Trinamool worker, Abir Sheikh, was hacked to death in Birbhum's Nanoor area during an argument at Santoshpur village, while a BJP activist, Jadab Bar, 45, was allegedly beaten to death in Howrah.
Leaders
Attacked for association with the BJP
Local BJP leaders said Bar had attended a picnic to celebrate the party's triumph and returned home late at night, only to be summoned again by some people. He was then allegedly assaulted with iron rods. Bar was rushed to Udaynarayanpur State General Hospital, where he was declared dead. BJP leader Prasanta De said, "Bar's family members told us that he was attacked for his association with the BJP."
Legal action
CEC directs immediate arrest of those involved in violence
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has ordered immediate arrests of those involved in post-poll violence and vandalism in West Bengal. He directed senior officials to ensure continuous patrolling in sensitive areas and emphasized the need for swift enforcement of law. "We have been asked to remain on high alert and ensure that any attempt to disturb peace is dealt with firmly," a senior police officer said.