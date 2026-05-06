Post-poll violence in Bengal: 5 security personnel injured, 3 dead 

A violent clash between rival factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal , has left five security personnel injured. The incident took place late at night when security personnel were conducting routine patrols in sensitive areas. During the operation, unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire and hurled crude bombs. Security forces have recovered weapons from the scene of the clash.

Police 3 dead so far Since the election results were released on Monday, at least three people have been killed in post-election violence. The first case was reported from Beleghata in Kolkata, when Trinamool Congress activist Vishwajit Patnaik was allegedly killed on the night of May 4. Another Trinamool worker, Abir Sheikh, was hacked to death in Birbhum's Nanoor area during an argument at Santoshpur village, while a BJP activist, Jadab Bar, 45, was allegedly beaten to death in Howrah.

Leaders Attacked for association with the BJP Local BJP leaders said Bar had attended a picnic to celebrate the party's triumph and returned home late at night, only to be summoned again by some people. He was then allegedly assaulted with iron rods. Bar was rushed to Udaynarayanpur State General Hospital, where he was declared dead. BJP leader Prasanta De said, "Bar's family members told us that he was attacked for his association with the BJP."

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