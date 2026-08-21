MEA denies permission for Revanth Reddy's US visit
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied permission to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's planned visit to the United States. The decision comes after the state government had sought clearance for both the UK and US legs of his tour. The MEA only approved the UK leg, citing a "political angle" as the reason for denying clearance for the US visit.
Educational goals
Reddy asks officials to continue with US program
Despite the setback, Reddy has asked his officials to continue with their US program and finalize proposed partnerships with institutions like Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
The CM had hoped to bring world-class institutions to Hyderabad under India's National Education Policy.
He stressed that national development should transcend political considerations, saying "I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation building and the future of the youth."
Ongoing tour
Reddy in UK to visit Oxford and Cambridge
Currently, Reddy is in the UK, where he will visit prestigious institutions such as Oxford and Cambridge. He hopes to make Hyderabad a global knowledge hub by attracting top educational institutions.
The CM said that creating world-class institutions has helped attract major corporations to Hyderabad.
Despite the US visit being canceled, he said he remains committed to his vision of making Hyderabad one of the world's top global cities for education.