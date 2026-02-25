Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren's grandson found dead in Manali
What's the story
Veer Soren, the 19-year-old grandson of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. He was found unconscious, with foam forming around his mouth, on Tuesday. The teen was rushed to a government hospital in Manali, where doctors administered CPR, but he was declared dead after examination.
Preceding events
Veer stayed back in room while friends went out
Veer had arrived in Manali with friends on February 22 and stayed at a homestay in Simsa. On February 23, Veer and his friends visited the Solang Valley and Sethan villages on the Hamta Pass route. The next day, Veer stayed back in his room while his friends went out. When they returned, he complained of a severe headache and was given medicine before going to sleep.
Unfortunate discovery
Friends took him to hospital where he was declared dead
Around 2:30pm Veer's friends heard a thud and found him lying on the floor, apparently having fallen from the bed. They noticed him unconscious with foam around his mouth. He was rushed to a government hospital in Manali, where doctors attempted CPR but he was declared dead after examination.
Investigation underway
Cause of death yet to be determined
The cause of death is yet to be determined, with a postmortem report awaited. Manali Deputy Superintendent of Police KD Sharma said prima facie it appeared to be high-altitude sickness. Soren reached Manali with family members on Wednesday and expressed that they did not want a postmortem examination for his grandson. "With profound sorrow, we inform you that our beloved grandson Veer Soren passed away untimely on 24 February...With Veer's departure, our family has been shattered," Soren wrote on X.