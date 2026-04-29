Chaos in Howrah over 'EVM glitch'; CRPF drag away voters  

Chaos erupted outside a polling booth in Howrah, West Bengal , as a few people were dragged away from the area by CRPF personnel during voting. According to voters, polling only began about 8.30am after three unsuccessful attempts due to repeated EVM malfunction. They said that several persons attempted to disrupt the voting process and were removed by security forces.

Twitter Post Video shows chaos #WATCH | Howrah, WB: A voter, Mayur Jain says, "We have been standing here since 7 am. There was some chaos and we were told that the machine was malfunctioning. A new machine was brought here and that too faced glitches. So, we were stopped from voting thrice. Then they closed… pic.twitter.com/w1GOCO2VLV — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

Voter 'Saw someone getting beaten' Describing what happened, a voter, who has been in line since 7:00am said they were initially told that the machine was malfunctioning. But even after a new machine was brought in, they couldn't cast their vote, as that too faced glitches. "So, we were stopped from voting thrice." "I heard a lot of shouting inside....After half an hour we saw someone, who wanted to create chaos here, was beaten up and carried away. So, voting finally began at 8:30am."

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Election chaos Clash breaks out in Bally over alleged EVM glitch Similar reports of EVM glitches were also reported in other parts of Bengal. The BJP candidate in Panihati claimed there was "some problem" with pressing the EVM button. "I feel there is some problem with the press button on the EVM. It is taking time to press it, I will inform the officer...," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

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