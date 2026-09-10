No tangible benefits for India from BRICS, says Chidambaram 

"I don't know how many Presidents and how many Prime Ministers are coming. I don't think...last two or three BRICS summits have resulted in tangible benefits or tangible results," Chidambaram told ANI.

"In fact, we are part of BRICS...SCO...G20, and we are part of QUAD. What benefits are we getting out of that? I can't see. In the last two or three summits, I didn't see any benefits. Earlier, the BRICS Summits resulted in some tangible benefits," he said.