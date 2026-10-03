'Self-declared liberal ecosystem' targeting Abhijeet Dipke, says Ashutosh Ranka

The allegations come after a major protest led by the CJP at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. The protest demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In response to Ranka's post, Congress leader Reetam Singh claimed that Congress workers had helped secure the release of CJP members, including Ranka, when they were detained in Assam.