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Home / News / Politics News / 'Self-declared liberal ecosystem' targeting Abhijeet Dipke, says Ashutosh Ranka
'Self-declared liberal ecosystem' targeting Abhijeet Dipke, says Ashutosh Ranka
Congress hit out after their remarks

'Self-declared liberal ecosystem' targeting Abhijeet Dipke, says Ashutosh Ranka

By Snehil Singh
Oct 03, 2026
03:28 pm
What's the story

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has accused a "self-declared liberal ecosystem" of targeting its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, amid ongoing protests. CJP co-convenor Saurav Das referred to the section as part of "another party" besides the ruling BJP, while Ashutosh Ranka said on social media platform X that this ecosystem was activated to denounce Dipke. Ranka said on social media platform X that this ecosystem was criticizing Dipke for "An entire 'self-declared liberal' ecosystem has been activated to denounce Abhijeet Dipke."

Twitter Post

Ranka alleges Dipke's targeting by 'self-declared liberal ecosystem'

Twitter Post

Das takes aim at 'another party' 

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Protest details

Allegations follow major protest led by CJP in Mumbai

The allegations come after a major protest led by the CJP at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. The protest demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In response to Ranka's post, Congress leader Reetam Singh claimed that Congress workers had helped secure the release of CJP members, including Ranka, when they were detained in Assam.

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Accusations made

CJP members refused help from Congress, claims Reetam Singh

Singh, however, accused CJP leaders of refusing to hold even a courtesy meeting with Congress leaders because "the Aam Aadmi Party asked them not to."

"You asked us to stay out of it," Singh wrote, referring to it as an AAP initiative.

He also accused the CJP of sidelining student activist Neha Bora during previous protests while engaging with Rahul Gandhi.

Movement description

'World doesn't revolve around ur party,' Das responds

Singh described the CJP as a "people's movement" and urged its members to focus on issues rather than personalities.

He emphasized that there is no single leader or hierarchy in the decentralized movement, which is why it has popular support.

In response, Das said, "World doesn't revolve around ur party. Get over it."

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also weighed in on Ranka's remarks, saying liberals shouldn't switch from one instance of 'hero worship' to another.

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Congress leader Reetam Singh's retort

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