'Self-declared liberal ecosystem' targeting Abhijeet Dipke, says Ashutosh Ranka
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has accused a "self-declared liberal ecosystem" of targeting its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, amid ongoing protests. CJP co-convenor Saurav Das referred to the section as part of "another party" besides the ruling BJP, while Ashutosh Ranka said on social media platform X that this ecosystem was activated to denounce Dipke. Ranka said on social media platform X that this ecosystem was criticizing Dipke for "An entire 'self-declared liberal' ecosystem has been activated to denounce Abhijeet Dipke."
Twitter Post
Ranka alleges Dipke's targeting by 'self-declared liberal ecosystem'
An entire “self-declared liberal” ecosystem has been activated to denounce @abhijeet_dipke and the fact that he has been able to capture the imagination of millions of Indians after a LONG LONG time.— Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) October 3, 2026
The hilarious part is that this ecosystem exists only on Twitter, but somehow…
Twitter Post
Das takes aim at 'another party'
It’s a very big problem. A certain section—not just the BJP—another party thinks “saving India, saving constitution” is only their job. They are self-declared liberals and self-declared thekedars of the constitution.— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) October 3, 2026
It’s a very salty ecosystem, acting worse than the BJP’s… https://t.co/RnbXSeX630
Protest details
Allegations follow major protest led by CJP in Mumbai
The allegations come after a major protest led by the CJP at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. The protest demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
In response to Ranka's post, Congress leader Reetam Singh claimed that Congress workers had helped secure the release of CJP members, including Ranka, when they were detained in Assam.
Accusations made
CJP members refused help from Congress, claims Reetam Singh
Singh, however, accused CJP leaders of refusing to hold even a courtesy meeting with Congress leaders because "the Aam Aadmi Party asked them not to."
"You asked us to stay out of it," Singh wrote, referring to it as an AAP initiative.
He also accused the CJP of sidelining student activist Neha Bora during previous protests while engaging with Rahul Gandhi.
Movement description
'World doesn't revolve around ur party,' Das responds
Singh described the CJP as a "people's movement" and urged its members to focus on issues rather than personalities.
He emphasized that there is no single leader or hierarchy in the decentralized movement, which is why it has popular support.
In response, Das said, "World doesn't revolve around ur party. Get over it."
AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also weighed in on Ranka's remarks, saying liberals shouldn't switch from one instance of 'hero worship' to another.
Twitter Post
Congress leader Reetam Singh's retort
Ashutosh, till now I had restrained myself but let me unveil your conspiracy and sense of false pride.— Reetam Singh (@SinghReetam) October 3, 2026
When you were detained by Assam Police. We, Congress people helped to get CJP people out. Yet you categorically refused to have even a courtesy meeting with our Congress… https://t.co/cfYMgUcxuo