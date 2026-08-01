'2 laws in India?': CJP's Dipke on Noida girl FIR
What's the story
The founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, has questioned the filing of an FIR against a Noida girl for allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asked if there are "two laws" in India, as similar actions haven't been taken against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and IT cell members who have used objectionable language. "If you are registering cases for abusing...when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people?" Dipke asked.
Inconsistent enforcement
BJP leaders, members used abusive language: Dipke
Dipke alleged that many social media users associated with the BJP have used objectionable language against women. He asked why no cases have been filed against them.
"They have been using all kinds of words, not respecting women from any angle," he said.
He also cited instances of abusive language used by BJP leaders and members, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and MP Ramesh Bidhuri.
Legal concerns
CJP spokesperson questions criminal justice machinery
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also questioned the use of criminal justice machinery for abusive language.
He said, "Since when has using abusive language become a criminal offense in this country?"
He alleged FIRs are being filed to single out individuals as examples.
Das urged the government to stop harassing youth over such matters, calling it "utterly condemnable."
Presidential response
PM Modi forgives students
After the controversy, Prime Minister Modi said he forgives students who used abusive language during a protest at Jantar Mantar.
He called them "misguided children" needing guidance instead of punishment.
"Some mischievous children used very filthy abuses...Abuses were directed at me, and abuses were directed at my late mother as well," he said.
Twitter Post
Abhijeet Dipke's post over abuse controversy
Will FIRs also be filed against the IT cell members who have abused women in the worst possible manner for all these years? pic.twitter.com/xaz26nmt0C— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 31, 2026