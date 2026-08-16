Congress must apologize for 'Vande Mataram' insult: Suvendu Adhikari
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has demanded an apology from the Congress party over an alleged incident during its Independence Day event. The controversy erupted when a video showed Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi allegedly objecting to the full version of Vande Mataram being sung at the AICC headquarters on August 15. Adhikari called this act an "insult" to nationalism and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who composed the song.
Political backlash
Congress accused of indulging in appeasement politics
The West Bengal CM accused the Congress party of indulging in appeasement politics to please a "particular vote bank."
He said, "Yesterday was Independence Day, and the manner in which the Congress party disrespected Vande Mataram while it was being sung at the party headquarters has come to light... Vande Mataram is deeply linked to nationalism, patriotism, and our national identity."
Denial issued
Congress denies allegations of stopping the song
The Congress party has denied the allegations of stopping the song. It clarified that Gandhi was only asking for a chair for Mallikarjun Kharge, the party president.
The party also said there was no intention to disrespect Vande Mataram.
BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal had shared a video on X, alleging that Gandhi had questioned party workers during the rendition of Vande Mataram.
Descendant's plea
BJP MLA expresses anger, pain in letter to Gandhi
Sumitro Chatterjee, a direct descendant of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and a BJP MLA, also slammed the Congress over the incident.
He called it "not merely unfortunate but a shameless repetition of a historical mistake."
In a letter to Gandhi, he expressed his "deep pain, emptiness, and anger," adding that any hesitation to recite the full song was an insult to freedom fighters like Khudiram Bose.
Apology demanded
Political row erupts over incident, complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also slammed the Congress for "insulting" the national song and demanded an apology.
He said, "If there is any shame left, you should fold your hands and apologize to Bankim Babu's immortal spirit and the people."
The incident has sparked a political row with BJP leader Vikas Puttur filing a complaint against Sonia Gandhi over it.