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Home / News / Politics News / Congress must apologize for 'Vande Mataram' insult: Suvendu Adhikari
Congress must apologize for 'Vande Mataram' insult: Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari demands an apology from Congress

Congress must apologize for 'Vande Mataram' insult: Suvendu Adhikari

By Snehil Singh
Aug 16, 2026
04:44 pm
What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has demanded an apology from the Congress party over an alleged incident during its Independence Day event. The controversy erupted when a video showed Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi allegedly objecting to the full version of Vande Mataram being sung at the AICC headquarters on August 15. Adhikari called this act an "insult" to nationalism and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who composed the song.

Political backlash

Congress accused of indulging in appeasement politics

The West Bengal CM accused the Congress party of indulging in appeasement politics to please a "particular vote bank."

He said, "Yesterday was Independence Day, and the manner in which the Congress party disrespected Vande Mataram while it was being sung at the party headquarters has come to light... Vande Mataram is deeply linked to nationalism, patriotism, and our national identity."

Denial issued

Congress denies allegations of stopping the song

The Congress party has denied the allegations of stopping the song. It clarified that Gandhi was only asking for a chair for Mallikarjun Kharge, the party president.

The party also said there was no intention to disrespect Vande Mataram.

BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal had shared a video on X, alleging that Gandhi had questioned party workers during the rendition of Vande Mataram.

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Descendant's plea

BJP MLA expresses anger, pain in letter to Gandhi

Sumitro Chatterjee, a direct descendant of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and a BJP MLA, also slammed the Congress over the incident.

He called it "not merely unfortunate but a shameless repetition of a historical mistake."

In a letter to Gandhi, he expressed his "deep pain, emptiness, and anger," adding that any hesitation to recite the full song was an insult to freedom fighters like Khudiram Bose.

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Apology demanded

Political row erupts over incident, complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also slammed the Congress for "insulting" the national song and demanded an apology.

He said, "If there is any shame left, you should fold your hands and apologize to Bankim Babu's immortal spirit and the people."

The incident has sparked a political row with BJP leader Vikas Puttur filing a complaint against Sonia Gandhi over it.

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