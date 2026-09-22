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Tamil Nadu: Vijay launches breakfast scheme for middle school students
CM Vijay served breakfast to students

Tamil Nadu: Vijay launches breakfast scheme for middle school students

By Snehil Singh
Sep 22, 2026
02:05 pm
What's the story

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday launched the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme at Gandhi Gramam Middle School. The scheme, which serves pongal, sambar and sweet, was extended to classes six to eight. During the launch, CM Vijay served breakfast and shared a meal with 217 students at the school.

Twitter Post

Visuals of CM Vijay sharing meal with students

Expansion details

Budget of ₹217 crore allocated for extension

The expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme will benefit 15.30 lakh students across Tamil Nadu.

The program will be implemented in 15,454 government and state-aided schools in the state.

A budget of ₹217 crore has been allocated for this extension by the social welfare department in this financial year alone.

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Program objectives

Scheme was renamed in July

The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme, formerly known as the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, was renamed in July after former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj, leader of the Syndicate Congress party.

The government has stated that the program aims to improve children's nutritional status and ensure students attend school without hunger, which would better help them concentrate on their studies.

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