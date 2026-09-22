Tamil Nadu: Vijay launches breakfast scheme for middle school students
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday launched the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme at Gandhi Gramam Middle School. The scheme, which serves pongal, sambar and sweet, was extended to classes six to eight. During the launch, CM Vijay served breakfast and shared a meal with 217 students at the school.
Twitter Post
Visuals of CM Vijay sharing meal with students
No special plates.— KERALA VIJAY FANS CLUB (@KVFC_Official) September 22, 2026
No VIP treatment.
No branded water bottle.
Just CM Vijay sitting with school students and having breakfast. ❤️🥹
A simple moment that speaks volumes. pic.twitter.com/P9KaF0JLsd
Expansion details
Budget of ₹217 crore allocated for extension
The expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme will benefit 15.30 lakh students across Tamil Nadu.
The program will be implemented in 15,454 government and state-aided schools in the state.
A budget of ₹217 crore has been allocated for this extension by the social welfare department in this financial year alone.
Program objectives
Scheme was renamed in July
The Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme, formerly known as the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, was renamed in July after former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj, leader of the Syndicate Congress party.
The government has stated that the program aims to improve children's nutritional status and ensure students attend school without hunger, which would better help them concentrate on their studies.