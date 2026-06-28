Taratala warehouse collapse: FIR filed against ex-Kolkata mayor, 2 others

Investigation request

BJMC demands immediate registration of FIR

The BJMC's complaint sought the immediate registration of an FIR and a fair probe against Hakim, Khan, and Iqbal. It also demanded to identify all those involved in illegal constructions and the deaths caused by these collapses. The complaint further called for the arrest of Hakim and the two councilors if they are found guilty of granting illegal approvals or permitting unauthorized construction activities.