Congress cancels Rahul Gandhi's Kolkata rally for Bengal elections
What's the story
The Congress party has canceled its planned rally in Kolkata, West Bengal, which was to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi. The party blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for not granting permission for the event. The rally was scheduled for April 23 as part of the party's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.
Permission denied
Congress waited for clearance till late Tuesday
The Congress party claimed it waited till 6:00pm on Tuesday for clearance from local authorities but was denied permission. Party sources told ANI that a fresh request for administrative permission will be submitted for a revised schedule, likely on April 25 or April 26. The party alleged that local administration and police acted at the "behest of the Mamata Banerjee-led government" to deny necessary permissions for Gandhi's visit.
Intimidation alleged
Congress fights tough battle against TMC in Bengal
Reacting to the Congress's claim, TMC minister Shashi Panja said applications for public meetings need to be sent through a Suvidha Portal "2-7 days before the public meeting." "This rule applies to all public meetings. All political parties need to take permission," she said. The cancellation of the rally comes as the Congress fights a tough battle against TMC for Bengal's 294-member Assembly. The party is contesting alone, hoping to turn it into a triangular fight against TMC and BJP.
Election schedule
Bengal elections to be held in 2 phases
The Bengal elections will be held in two phases, with polling for the first phase on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The first phase of polling will be held in 152 seats covering 16 districts. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. In the last election in 2021, the Congress failed to win any seats.