Congress cancels Rahul Gandhi's Kolkata rally for Bengal elections

The Congress party has canceled its planned rally in Kolkata, West Bengal, which was to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi . The party blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for not granting permission for the event. The rally was scheduled for April 23 as part of the party's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

Permission denied Congress waited for clearance till late Tuesday The Congress party claimed it waited till 6:00pm on Tuesday for clearance from local authorities but was denied permission. Party sources told ANI that a fresh request for administrative permission will be submitted for a revised schedule, likely on April 25 or April 26. The party alleged that local administration and police acted at the "behest of the Mamata Banerjee-led government" to deny necessary permissions for Gandhi's visit.

Intimidation alleged Congress fights tough battle against TMC in Bengal Reacting to the Congress's claim, TMC minister Shashi Panja said applications for public meetings need to be sent through a Suvidha Portal "2-7 days before the public meeting." "This rule applies to all public meetings. All political parties need to take permission," she said. The cancellation of the rally comes as the Congress fights a tough battle against TMC for Bengal's 294-member Assembly. The party is contesting alone, hoping to turn it into a triangular fight against TMC and BJP.

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