'Government's policies have pushed youth into dark road': Mallikarjun Kharge
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the Narendra Modi-led government of stifling the dreams of India's youth. He alleged that wrong policies have pushed young people toward protests. "The government's wrong policies have pushed the youth into a dark road," Kharge said, adding that the government lacks both funds and ideas for schemes to drive national progress.
Protest silence
Kharge slams PM, HM over silence on police action
Kharge also slammed Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their silence on police action against students during protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
He said, "I and the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, have been continuously raising questions about the brutality inflicted on students and youth."
The PM and HM have not responded in Parliament.
Credit dispute
BJP takes credit for Congress's work: Kharge
The Congress leader also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of taking credit for work done by previous Congress governments.
He said, "The development you see in the country today is because of Congress."
Kharge highlighted initiatives like Right to Food, Right to Education, and Right to Work as examples of his party's contributions.
He said, "We brought Right to Food, Right to Education, Right to Work, but the current government has not done any such work."
Temple theft
Kharge questions government over Ayodhya Ram temple theft
Kharge also raised concerns over the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
He questioned the government's handling of this issue and noted that the temple trust was appointed by Modi himself.
The Congress President also alleged government interference in key institutions like the Election Commission, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the media.
Song controversy
BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of objecting to 'Vande Mataram'
Meanwhile, the BJP has accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of objecting to singing the full version of Vande Mataram at an Independence Day event. However, the Congress denied this charge.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said there was no attempt to stop the song's full version and clarified that Gandhi was only asking for a chair for Kharge.
"As the Congress president was standing for a long time, Soniaji was asking for a chair for him," he said.